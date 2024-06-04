South India Lok Sabha Results LIVE Updates: BJP May Improve Tally in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Counting Starts 8 am

Latest news and live updates of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results from all the South Indian states.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in 129 seats of the five South Indian states – Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana – will begin at 8:00 am, with all eyes on the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the region.
The South Indian states have been paramount to the BJP, which is looking to cross the 400 mark in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. The party had won 25 seats in Karnataka and 4 seats in Telangana in the previous Parliamentary elections in 2019, but made little to no mark in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
This time, major Delhi-based exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would have a breakthrough in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, retain its stronghold of Karnataka, and make significant gains in Telangana.
Elections in these five states were held across four phases from 19 April to 13 May.
The major faces to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the five southern states include Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Annamalai (Coimbatore), K Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), Tejaswi Surya (Bengaluru South), HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya), Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), YS Sharmila (Kadapa), and Kiran Kumar Reddy (Rajampet).
Rape-accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is eyeing a second term from Karnataka's Hassan.
Andhra Pradesh also voted to elect 175 Members of the Legislative Assembly on 13 May.
Key faces to contest in the Pradesh Assembly elections include N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla), and Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram).
The exit poll numbers are out, and there are no surprises here.
The exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a record third term, with the National Democratic Alliance winning 350 plus seats.
PM Modi's journey from south to north, touching the points of Lord Ram's life, seems to have an impact in bridging the north-south divide. Poll of polls suggest the BJP leading against the Congress even in South India, likely opening accounts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The issue also seems to have had a positive impact on the senior citizens category, people generally become more religious after they turn 60.
Even as the INDIA bloc is poised to do well in its traditional strongholds in South India, the NDA may make unexpected breakthroughs in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicted several Delhi-based exit polls released on 1 June.
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, the NDA is predicted to open its account in 2-3 seats in Kerala, whereas ABP CVoter has given 1-3 seats to the BJP-led alliance. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to get 17-19 seats, as per these polls.
However, local exit polls, like the Manorama News-VMR survey, predicted that the BJP would not win any seats in the state but would increase its vote share.
Kadapa (LS): YS Avinash (YSRCP) versus YS Sharmila (INDIA)
Rajahmundry (LS): Purandeshwari (NDA) versus Gunduri Srinivas (YSRCP)
Rajampet (LS): Kiran Kumar Reddy (NDA) versus PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)
Pulivendla (Assembly): YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) versus Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (NDA)
Kuppam (Assembly): N Chandrababu Naidu (NDA) versus K Bharat (YSRCP)
Pithapuram (Assembly): Pawan Kalyan (NDA) versus Geetha Vanga (YSRCP)
Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) versus Madhavi Latha (NDA)
Secunderabad: Kishan Reddy (NDA) versus Danam Nagender (INDIA)
Nizamabad: Arvind Dharmapuri (NDA) versus T Jeevan Reddy (INDIA)
Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar (NDA) versus Vinod Kumar Boinapally (BRS)
Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor (INDIA) versus Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA)
Thrissur: K Muraleedharan (INDIA) versus Suresh Gopi (NDA)
Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) versus Annie Raja (CPI)
Vadakara: KK Shailaja (CPI(M)) versus Shaji Parambil (Congress)
Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony (INDIA) versus Anil Antony (NDA)
Coimbatore: Annamalai (NDA) versus Singai Ramachandra (AIADMK) versus Ganapathi Rajkumar (INDIA)
Chennai South: Tamilisai Soundararajan (NDA) versus Tamizhachi Thangapandian (INDIA)
Nilgiris: L Murugan (NDA) versus A Raja (DMK)
Thoothukudi: Kanimozhi (INDIA) versus SDR Vijaya Seelan (NDA)
Ramanathapuram: O Paneerselvam (Independent backed by NDA) versus Navas Kani (INDIA)
Bengaluru South: Tejasvi Surya (NDA) versus Sowmya Reddy (INDIA)
Mandya: HD Kumaraswamy (NDA) versus Venkat Ramana Gowda (INDIA)
Hassan: Prajwal Revanna (NDA) versus Shreyas Patel Gowda (INDIA)
Mysuru: Yaduveer Vadiyar (NDA) versus M Lakshmana (INDIA)
Bengaluru Rural: DK Suresh (INDIA) versus C Manjunath (NDA)
Bengaluru North: Shobha Karandlaje (NDA) versus Rajeev Gowda (INDIA)
