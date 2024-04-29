Edited Image of Manipulated India Today Poll in Uttar Pradesh Goes Viral as Real

Fact-Check: An altered chart showing India Today's survey projections for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh is going viral as real.
(Photo: The Quint)
A screenshot has gone viral on social media purportedly showing India Today's Mood of the Nation survey results about the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
What does the viral image show?: The claim states that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure lesser seats in Uttar Pradesh than 2019.
It further shows Apna Dal party securing two seats, Congress with five seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) with 17 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with three seats and others had one seat.
You can view an archive of the post here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'India Today mood of the nation 2024' and came across a YouTube video shared by the channel.
This was streamed live on 4 April and was titled, "Mood Of The Nation With Rajdeep Sardesai & Rahul Kanwal | Who Will Win 2024 Elections? | India Today".
At 23:40 timestamp, we found the exact table shown in the viral image. However, the numbers from the 2024 projections didn't match up.
Comparison between the charts.
What was changed?: The original chart carried projections for the UP seat shares, and it showed:
BJP with 70 seats, that is eight more seats than 2019.
Apna Dal Party with two seats, same as 2019.
Congress with one seat, same as 2019.
SP with 7 seats, two seats more than 2019.
BSP with zero seats as compared to 10 seats in 2019.
And others zero seats as well.
Conclusion: An altered chart showing India Today's survey projections for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh is going viral as real.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)