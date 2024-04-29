Edited Image of Manipulated India Today Poll in Uttar Pradesh Goes Viral as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Image of Manipulated India Today Poll in Uttar Pradesh Goes Viral as Real

This viral image is edited to show BJP securing lesser seat in Uttar Pradesh than 2019.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: An altered chart showing India Today's survey projections for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh is going viral as real.

(Photo: The Quint)

A screenshot has gone viral on social media purportedly showing India Today's Mood of the Nation survey results about the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What does the viral image show?: The claim states that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure lesser seats in Uttar Pradesh than 2019.

It further shows Apna Dal party securing two seats, Congress with five seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) with 17 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with three seats and others had one seat.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(More archives of several such claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This viral image is edited to show the BJP securing fewer seats in Uttar Pradesh than in 2019.

  • However, in the original video shared by India Today, the projections shows BJP securing 70 seats.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'India Today mood of the nation 2024' and came across a YouTube video shared by the channel.

  • This was streamed live on 4 April and was titled, "Mood Of The Nation With Rajdeep Sardesai & Rahul Kanwal | Who Will Win 2024 Elections? | India Today".

  • At 23:40 timestamp, we found the exact table shown in the viral image. However, the numbers from the 2024 projections didn't match up.

Comparison between the charts.

What was changed?: The original chart carried projections for the UP seat shares, and it showed:

  • BJP with 70 seats, that is eight more seats than 2019.

  • Apna Dal Party with two seats, same as 2019.

  • Congress with one seat, same as 2019.

  • SP with 7 seats, two seats more than 2019.

  • BSP with zero seats as compared to 10 seats in 2019.

  • And others zero seats as well.

Conclusion: An altered chart showing India Today's survey projections for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh is going viral as real.

