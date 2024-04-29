Edited Image of Manipulated India Today Poll in Uttar Pradesh Goes Viral as Real

A screenshot has gone viral on social media purportedly showing India Today's Mood of the Nation survey results about the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What does the viral image show?: The claim states that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure lesser seats in Uttar Pradesh than 2019.

It further shows Apna Dal party securing two seats, Congress with five seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) with 17 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with three seats and others had one seat.