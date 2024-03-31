Pegged on Kejriwal's Arrest, INDIA Bloc Headlines Message of Unity for Cadre

"I stand by INDIA alliance, whether it is for Arvind Kejriwal or for the Congress. I want democracy. I want a true democracy. That is why I came from Tamil Nadu. The BJP is anti-democracy," said 74-year-old Ranganath, a battery shop owner from Tamil Nadu who travelled to Delhi on Saturday to extend his support to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Donning an AAP scarf around his neck and carrying a Congress flag in his hand, he was one of thousands of people who turned up at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 31 March, to attend the INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally' in support of Kejriwal.

While he mostly spoke Tamil with broken sentences of English, Ranganath expressed clear views on the need to 'save democracy'.