Secularism, Survival and Legacy: Decoding the TMC-MGP Alliance in Goa

That the 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram' culture is synonymous with politics in Goa is hardly news anymore. Regularly, there are news updates on politicians across the board switching parties, and making or breaking alliances as the state nears the 2022 assembly polls.
On 6 December, however, when the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) — one of Goa's oldest political outfits — entered into an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), it surprised many, mostly because of the ideological distance between the two parties.
Earlier in August the MGP had hinted that an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party was on the cards, and more recently meetings were held with the Congress leadership too.
In this piece, we will try to understand:
What does this alliance mean for the TMC and its anti-Hindutva stand?
Despite being an ideological twin and a long-term ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), what made MGP enter into an alliance with the TMC?
The TMC, for long, has projected itself as an anti-thesis to BJP's Hindutva-centred politics. MGP in Goa, on the other hand, has over the years notoriously flirted with the ultra-conservative Hindu vote-bank, abandoned even by the BJP.
In 2015, MGP's Deepak Dhavalikar contested against the ban on the outfit. "Just because one of the members is arrested in a murder case, why is there a demand to ban the entire organisation? Sanatan Sanstha works for spirituality and propagation of the Hindu religion," he had said. He further added that his wife regularly attends spiritual events organised by the outfit.
His elder brother Sudin Dhavalikar, a five-term MLA and former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, also expressed public support for the outfit and said that the Sanstha has always been surrounded by controversies because of their "pro-Hindu" stance.
Since 2014, the Dhavalikar brothers have been demanding a ban on bikinis, miniskirts and pub culture in Goa. On multiple occasions, they have supported the idea of India being turned into a "Hindu nation." All of these are obvious attempts to capture the ultra-Hindu Goan vote bank.
This is in sharp contrast with the speeches made by TMC's MP and state-in-charge for Goa, Mahua Moitra, both inside and outside the Parliament.
"It'll be interesting to see what the TMC gains from this alliance. Ideologically, BJP is a more natural ally of MGP. Now, it seems that the new BJP leadership after (Manohar) Parrikar does not want the MGP anymore," senior journalist Derek Almeida told The Quint.
MGP has been a long-term ally of the BJP in Goa. In fact, one of the party's most prominent leaders, Sudin Dhavlikar enjoys cordial relations with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has, in the past, played a crucial role in bringing the two parties together.
"Both the MGP and the BJP in Goa appeal to the same voter base -- the hardcore Hindu belt, especially in north Goa. Over the years, MGP has lost this support base to the BJP," says senior journalist Ajay Thakur, an independent journalist based out of Goa who has reported for STAR News, BBC, the Times Of India, The Goan and O Heraldo, among other publications.
Thakur also adds that things have changed after the death of Goa's former CM Manohar Parrikar. "When Parrikar was actively involved in the politics of Goa, he would focus on consolidation of the Hindu vote. MGP and BJP enjoyed a cosy relationship at that time. Wherever the BJP candidates were not winning, he would field MGP candidates and that is how he ensured that the Hindu vote stayed with the alliance. That's not the case anymore," he says.
MGP played a crucial role in BJP forming the government in Goa in 2017 despite Congress emerging as the single largest party in the state. Three legislators from the MGP joined BJP's post-poll alliance which included the Goa Forward Party (which is now in an alliance with Congress) and some independents.
In 2019, however, two of its legislators, Dipak Pawaskar and Manohar Ajgaonkar, quit MGP and formally joined the BJP, leaving MGP with only one MLA, Sudin Dhavalikar. After this episode, MGP also quit the ruling alliance.
"The new BJP leadership including organisation general secretary Satish Dhond, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state President Sadanand Tanavade do not enjoy the same relationship with the MGP. This was one of the key reasons behind MGP being forced to quit the alliance after two of their ministers jumped ship to the BJP. This led to further alienation between MGP and BJP," Thakur added.
Almeida says that this election will prove to be the "litmus test" for MGP, which is already struggling to survive in Goan politics.
"A lot depends on how the TMC and MGP decide to share the seats. TMC gets a local flavour, which it was lacking up until now because of the MGP. On the other hand, for MGP, this is a litmus test for survival after parting ways with the BJP," he says.
