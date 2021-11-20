Days After Being Named a Candidate, Goa Forward Leader Kiran Kandolkar Joins TMC

Just days after he was announced as a candidate from Aldona, Goa Forward's Working President Kiran Kandolkar resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, 20 November.

Kandolkar, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier, had joined Goa Forward in 2020.

A former MLA from Thivim constituency in North Goa, Kandolkar had lost to a Congress candidate Nilkanth Halarnkar in the 2017 Assembly polls.