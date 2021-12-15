In Goa, Parties Rush To Announce Doles For Women Voters, But Is That Enough?

As Goa gears up for the 2022 Assembly elections, efforts to woo the women voters in the state have already begun. The three contesting parties -- Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- have come up with various schemes for women that they will implement if voted to power.

On her recent visit to Goa on 10 December, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised 30% reservation in jobs for women. Her carefully crafted one-day visit involved interactions with women in different parts of the state. She addressed a women's convention at Costa Ground, interacted with Mahila Congress workers, and tribal women in the state.

Soon after Congress' announcement, the TMC came up with the 'Griha Laxmi Card' cash assistance scheme, which promises Rs 5,000 per month to each woman in every household as guaranteed income support.

Earlier, AAP made a similar offer, announcing that it will give Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women in the state.

