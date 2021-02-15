‘Privacy More Imp Than Money’: SC Issues Notice in WhatsApp Case

Supreme Court, on Monday, 15 February, issued a notice on an application seeking to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy in India. The plea pointed out the ‘different’ privacy policy, which is made applicable to users in Europe, LiveLaw reported, and suggested the same be applied to India.

"The privacy of people is more important than your money," remarked Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while issuing notices to Facebook and WhatsApp on an application seeking to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy in India.

According to the LiveLaw report, the CJI observed that people have grave concerns about their right to privacy with respect to Whatsapp's new policy.

Following the hearing, the Constitutional Bench directed the company to explain its stance by filing a counter affidavit within four weeks, on the application that was filed by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF).