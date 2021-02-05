SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Against WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 February, refused to entertain a plea which had sought a direction to instant messaging platform WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy on grounds that it is allegedly violative of laws and can impact the country's security, news agency PTI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed that this issue is already being heard by the Delhi High Court and the petitioner can choose the suitable remedy.

The bench, also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, was hearing a plea filed by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) which had sought a direction to the Centre to intervene in the matter and frame guidelines to govern big-tech companies such as WhatsApp Inc, Facebook Inc and Facebook India.

WhatsApp head Will Cathart had clarified last month that the recent privacy policy update “does not change WhatsApp's data-sharing practices with Facebook.”