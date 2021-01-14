WhatsApp’s Privacy U-Turn – It’s Been Sharing Data With FB for Yrs

WhatsApp head Will Cathart has clarified that the recent privacy policy update “does not change WhatsApp's data-sharing practices with Facebook.” He is right. WhatsApp’s expansive data sharing with Facebook has been going on for years, since it last updated its privacy policy in 2016.

Announced on 5 January, WhatsApp has given its 2 billion users across the world time till 8 February to accept its updated policy or be unable to use the app. In reality, the ability of a user to refuse her data being shared with Facebook hasn’t existed for over four years now.

During its last privacy update in 2016, WhatsApp had given users 30 days to opt-out of some data sharing with Facebook.