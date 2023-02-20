World Day of Social Justice 2023: History, Theme, Importance, and Quotes for All

World Day of Social Justice is celebrated on 20 February every year. The day is observed to elevate awareness about social inequality and to educate people about the importance of removing poverty, sexual identity and biological prejudice, religious bigotry, etc. This day is significant and people should observe it. They should teach others about the importance of social justice. Justice should not be denied to anyone in society. It should be fair and equal for all.

One should promote awareness of social inequality and break down barriers based on gender, age, colour, region, religion, tradition, or disabilities. When we celebrate World Day of Social Justice, it helps to find solutions to poverty and focus on economic growth. Everyone should know about the importance of this day if they want to bring social welfare and sexual equality.