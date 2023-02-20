World Day of Social Justice 2023: History, Theme, Importance, and Quotes for All

World Day of Social Justice 2023 theme is stated here for our readers.
World Day of Social Justice is celebrated on 20 February every year. The day is observed to elevate awareness about social inequality and to educate people about the importance of removing poverty, sexual identity and biological prejudice, religious bigotry, etc. This day is significant and people should observe it. They should teach others about the importance of social justice. Justice should not be denied to anyone in society. It should be fair and equal for all.
One should promote awareness of social inequality and break down barriers based on gender, age, colour, region, religion, tradition, or disabilities. When we celebrate World Day of Social Justice, it helps to find solutions to poverty and focus on economic growth. Everyone should know about the importance of this day if they want to bring social welfare and sexual equality.
Here is everything you should know about World Day of Social Justice which is being celebrated on Monday, 20 February. Keep reading to know the theme for this year and the history of the day.
The World Day of Social Justice is celebrated across the world and it came into existence in 2009. It is important to note that it is not an official holiday. In 1995, over a hundred politicians gathered in Denmark, Sweden, for a World Summit on Social Development.
On 26 November 2007, the United Nations marked 20 February as the annual World Day of Social Justice.
The World Summit leaders realised that human progress could happen if it included social equality, cooperation, peace, and fairness between and within states.
The theme for World Day of Social Justice 2023 is "Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice." People should organise events and activities for the day based on the theme.
Here is a few World Day of Social Justice 2023 quotes that you can share with your friends and family:
"Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe." – Frederick Douglass
"There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest." – Elie Weasel
"Social justice cannot be attained by violence. Violence kills what it intends to create." – Pope John Paul II
