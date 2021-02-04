Twitter-Govt Showdown: A Brief History of a Frenemy Relationship

Twitter has been no stranger to controversies, be it regarding its content moderation policies, automated decision making, or even the actions of its CEO Jack Dorsey.

November 2018: Backlash against Dorsey

Dorsey’s decision to pose with the said poster that read ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’, at a roundtable discussion with Indian women journalists and activists, had landed him in a hot soup by virtue of the arguably sensitive social issues attached to what the poster implies.

On 1 December, a Rajasthan court had even directed the police to register an FIR against the Twitter CEO and begin an investigation for allegedly ‘hurting the sentiments’ of the Brahmin community.

The Rajasthan High Court on 7 April 2020 quashed the FIR filed by a right-wing group against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and disposed of the plea for his arrest for allegedly ‘hurting the sentiment of the Brahmin community’ by posting a photograph on social media.