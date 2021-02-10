Govt Slams ‘Unwilling’ Twitter in Meeting; Brings up ‘Toolkit’

Amid escalating tensions between the government and Twitter, the Union Electronics & IT Ministry, in a virtual meeting with top officials of the social media company on Wednesday, 10 February, expressed strong displeasure in the way Twitter has pushed back against demands to block over 1,400 accounts related to the farmers’ protests.

According to a press release by the government late on Wednesday, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Union Electronics & IT Ministry, in meeting with Monique Meche, Vice President Global Public Policy and Jim Baker, Deputy General Counsel and Vice President Legal, stated that “lawfully passed orders are binding on any business entity” and “they must be obeyed immediately”

Sawhney expressed his disappointment to the leadership team about the manner in which “Twitter has unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay complied with the substantial parts of the order,” the government’s statement mentioned.