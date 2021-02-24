Draft Govt Rules Proposes 3-Tier Regulation of Social Media, OTT

The government has drafted a set of rules to regulate both, social media platforms as well as streaming platforms which include provisions for moderating content, carrying out blocking orders and a grievance redressal mechanism, Hindustan Times reported.

The draft comes soon after the Centre informed the Parliament earlier in February that IT Rules are being amended to make social media platforms more responsive and accountable to Indian laws.

In early February, the government and Twitter also had major differences related to content moderation, as the microblogging platform initially pushed back against the Union Electronics & IT Ministry’s order to block over 1,500 accounts related to the farmers’protest.

Similarly, OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have also come under fire for airing content that some claimed “hurt religious sentiments”, Tandav being the latest example.