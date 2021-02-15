Explained: What OTT Platforms’ ‘Toolkit’ for Self-Regulation Means

The streaming platforms, referred to as ‘Online Curated Content providers’ (OCCP) in the Code titled “Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs” had agreed to a slew of updated measures following two unsuccessful attempts at self-regulation.

These include a modified grievance redressal mechanism, elimination of a stifling ‘prohibited content’ list as well as of penalties for violation of the code.

As online content expands and grows across the country and across age groups, spurred by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, its unfettered streaming across platforms has attracted renewed attention for regulation from the government, political parties, legal advisors and consumers.

Therefore, the platforms have come up with a system of self-regulation in order to address consumer complaints and other issues related to content.