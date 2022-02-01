Does Govt's Move To Tax Crypto Assets Mean Legalisation? Not Necessarily

One of the big announcements of Union Budget 2022 was that the government plans to tax transfers of 'virtual digital assets' like cryptocurrency at the rate of 30 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her speech to Parliament on Tuesday, 1 February, that there "has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime."

The proposal would include TDS of 1 percent on payments above a certain threshold, and taxation of gifts in the hands of the recipient as well. Losses from transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against other income.