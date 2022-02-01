Budget 2022: Digital Rupee Announced, Virtual Assets to Be Taxed at 30%
The tax regime is expected to include all transactions carried out with cryptocurrencies, including sale of NFTs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, announced that any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30 percent.
She also announced the 'digital Rupee' which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India in the financial year 2022-23. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will use blockchain technology, she said.
The tax regime is expected to include all transactions carried out with cryptocurrencies, including the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If digital assets are gifted, the tax will have to be paid by the recipient, she added.
What are CBDCs?
A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is a digital version of a country's fiat currenciey, like the Rupee or the Dollar. Since they're backed by the central reserves, they are as stable as their physical counterparts, unlike decentralised cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether.
The 'Digital Rupee' announced by the finance minister is going to be the digital representation of the Indian Rupee, backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It will have the same value as a physical rupee.
Apart from India's RBI, several other central banks across the world experimenting with CBDCs, including the United States' Federal Reserve. In October 2020, Nigeria became the largest country to fully roll out a digital currency (eNaira).
(This is a developing story, more details will be added shortly)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.