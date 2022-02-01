Union Budget 2022: What's Cheaper, What's Costlier?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday, 1 February.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
Here is a list of products that are set to get cheaper and those that are going to get more expensive as a result of the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Union Budget 2022.
This is the TL;DR version:
Clothes
Gemstones and diamonds
Imitation jewellery
Mobile phones and mobile phone parts
Domestic electronic wearable devices
Hearable devices
Electronic smart meters
Steel scrap
And here are the details:
Cut and polished diamonds: Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is being reduced to 5 percent. A simply sawn diamond will attract nil customs duty.
Mobile phone parts: Duty concessions will be given to the transformer of mobile phone chargers, the camera lens of the mobile camera module, and certain other items.
Wearables and hearables: Customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices, and 28 electronic smart meters.
Steel scrap: The customs duty exemption given to steel scrap last year is being extended for another year to provide relief to MSME secondary steel producers.
All imported items
Umbrellas - Duty on umbrellas is being raised to 20 percent. The exemption to parts of umbrellas is being withdrawn.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)