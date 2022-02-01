Union Budget 2022: What's Cheaper, What's Costlier?

Clothes

Gemstones and diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Mobile phones and mobile phone parts

Domestic electronic wearable devices

Hearable devices

Electronic smart meters

Steel scrap

And here are the details:

Cut and polished diamonds: Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is being reduced to 5 percent. A simply sawn diamond will attract nil customs duty.

Mobile phone parts: Duty concessions will be given to the transformer of mobile phone chargers, the camera lens of the mobile camera module, and certain other items.

Wearables and hearables: Customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices, and 28 electronic smart meters.

Steel scrap: The customs duty exemption given to steel scrap last year is being extended for another year to provide relief to MSME secondary steel producers.