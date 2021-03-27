Identical Letters Demanding ‘Tandav’ Ban Flooded Govt, Reveals RTI

“The Web-series has deliberately added such parts mocking the Hindu sentiments only to provoke Hindu community by way of negative publicity and tarnish the image of HINDU deities on international level.”

This is an excerpt from an indignant complaint letter to the Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry on 17 January, demanding a ban on Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Tandav’. However, this sentence as well as the rest of the letter appears verbatim in over 30-odd complaints sent to the ministry.

Among the 100-odd complaints in the 111-page file accessed by the Internet Freedom Foundation through an RTI application, multiple such templates have emerged.