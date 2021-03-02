Respect Viewers’ Beliefs: Amazon Prime Apologises Post Tandav Row

The makers of the web series also said they would make changes to the show "to address the concerns" over allegations that it has hurt religious sentiments. Zafar announced the news in a statement on Twitter saying that the cast and crew "apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."

The statement read: "We have the utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."