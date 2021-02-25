Govt Announces Rules to Regulate Social Media, OTTs & Digital News
Describing the rules as a “soft touch mechanism,” RS Prasad said they will be implemented in three months’ time.
Announcing new rules for social media companies and a code of ethics for OTT streaming platforms and digital news media, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, on Thursday, 25 February said they “are empowering the ordinary users of social media” and aim to address “double standards” by platforms on moderating content.
The Centre has drafted a set of rules to regulate social media platforms, streaming platforms as well as digital news, which include provisions for moderating content, carrying out blocking orders and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism.
Describing the rules as a “soft touch mechanism”, Union Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said they will be implemented in three months’ time.
These rules require social media intermediaries like Facebook and Twitter to deploy “automated tools” like AI to remove objectionable content and also make it mandatory for messaging platforms like WhatsApp to enable traceability of the first originator of the message, a move that could compromise end-to-end encryption.
The draft comes soon after the Centre informed the Parliament earlier in February that IT Rules are being amended to make social media platforms more responsive and accountable to Indian laws.
“The government welcomes criticism and right to dissent. But it is very important that users be given a forum for a resolution of their grievances against misuse and abuse of social media,” Prasad said at the press conference.
He added that social media companies will be classified into two categories: Social media and significant social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube. Significant social media platforms will have additional obligations.
In early February, the government and Twitter also had major differences related to content moderation, as the microblogging platform initially pushed back against the Union Electronics & IT Ministry’s order to block over 1,500 accounts related to the farmers’ protest.
Similarly, OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have also come under fire for airing content that some claimed “hurt religious sentiments.” Tandav being the latest example.
“Social media is welcome to do business in India. They have done exceedingly well. They have got a good number of users. They have also empowered Indians. We commend this,” Prasad stated.
The 30-page document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, guidelines define social media companies, suggest a three-tier mechanism for regulation of all online media, define the process for tracing the first originator, and confer blocking powers to an inter-ministerial committee.
With respect to regulation of news media, several concerns abound. The purview of the Information Technology Act, 2000 does not extend to news media, and so the guidelines do not have the legislative backing to regulate news media.
The draft contains a three-tier regulatory mechanism, according to the HT report. The first tier of the regulatory mechanism is grievance redressal by the company itself; the second level involves a Press Council of India-like regulatory body that will be headed by a retired judge of a high court or the Supreme Court.
