Zydus Cadila Trial for 12-18 Concluded, 5 Cr Jabs by Dec: Centre

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that Zydus Cadila vaccines have concluded clinical trial for the age group of 12-18 years and these vaccines may be available soon.



The affidavit was filed by the Centre in response to the Supreme Court's pointed queries about the vaccination policy.



Earlier this month, the Centre announced a dramatic overhaul in its vaccine policy. In its response in the top court, the government presented a detailed plan to vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of December.



The affidavit said domestic vaccines such as those from Biological E and Zydus Cadila are in the late stages of clinical trials and subject to the regulatory approvals, will further increase the availability of vaccines.