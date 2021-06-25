Pregnant Women Can Now Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Image used for representaion purpose.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday, 25 June, announced that pregnant women can now be vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
Addressing a press conference on behalf of the Union Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava was quoted by ANI as saying:
Dr Bhargava said, further added that: "The vaccine is useful for the pregnant woman and it should be given."
WHAT ABOUT VACCINES FOR CHILDREN?
Speaking on the vaccination of those below 18, Bhargava said that the country would not be able to vaccinate children in large number till the time studies and data on vaccination of that specific age group are released.
He added that India has started a “small study” to understand the impact of vaccines on children between 2 to 18 years of age, the results of which could be out by September this year.
MORE DETAILS FROM THE ICMR BRIEFING
Balaram Bhargava further informed that India has detected around 48 cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, which till now have had a localised impact in terms of spread.
Bhargava said that the Delta Plus variant had been isolated and cultured, while assuring the country that results of the efficacy of vaccines against it would be published soon.
“This virus has also been isolated and cultured now. We are doing the same test that we have done for alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Looking at the laboratory test to check the vaccine effect and we should have the results in about 7 to 10 days’ time.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
