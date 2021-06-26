Kolkata’s Vaccine Scam That Didn’t Spare Even Trinamool MP

Trinamool MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty was invited by Debanjan to a vaccination camp at Kasba, which was said to be organised for transgenders and the differently-abled. Debanjan requested Chakraborty to attend the camp and get a shot to motivate others and encourage vaccination..

After taking her shot, the actor-MP got suspicious as she did not receive any SMS from CoWin stating that the vaccine had been administered. She enquired with others and found out that none of those who got vaccinated at the camp had received the mandatory SMS.

Chakraborty immediately flagged the issue with the local civic authorities, after which action was taken.

Three separate FIRs have been lodged against Debanjan at the Kasba, the New Market, and the Armherst Street police stations. The KMC has also initiated an “internal enquiry” into the matter.