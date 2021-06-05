What Happened to Global COVID Vaccine Tenders Floated by States?

The two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged many parts of the country as they came amid an acute paucity of life-saving resources, including that of COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite nearly half a year having passed since a COVID vaccine was first approved, months after India started exporting shots to other nations, and amid concerns over a potential third-wave, many states continue to report a vaccine shortage.

Amid the crippling shortage, with the Centre having left it to the states to vaccinate the section of their population aged 18 and above, many, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala, have floated global tenders for vaccines.

So what is the update on some of these global tenders? Have they attracted any bidders?