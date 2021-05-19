Some Living in Ivory Towers: Delhi HC to Centre on Vaccine Paucity

The petition by Panacea Biotec sought directions to the ruling government to release the crores of rupees that it owed to the firm out of an arbitration ruling. The plea looked to modify the order from July 2020, by which the firm had undertaken not to press the execution of the arbitral award passed in its favour.

As per Panacea Biotec, the money is required for the production Sputnik V doses, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, for which it has a licence from the original developers.

After the Centre opposed the firm’s petition, the bench said, “Which bureaucrat is giving you instructions? Is he not alive to the situation? God bless this country. That is why we are facing this situation. In such matters, instructions are to be taken from the highest authorities, that too within 30 minutes. (sic)”