West Bengal Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Experts Blame Durga Puja Revelry

The state of West Bengal saw a spike in COVID-19 cases reportedly crossing 800 daily cases on Wednesday, 20 October; and reporting 833 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 15,83,646.

14 deaths were also reported on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 19,021.

Experts have blamed the Durga Puja celebrations for the current spike, saying that prevention rules were violated during the festival.

NDTV quoted Atin Ghosh, the health in-charge of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, as saying: