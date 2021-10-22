No, India Isn't The 'First Country' To Administer 1 Bn COVID Vaccine Doses

As India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, 21 October, many social media users, including leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that India was the first country in the world to do so.

While it is a big achievement, it is misleading to claim that India is the only country to achieve this feat. China had administered 100 crore (one billion) doses of COVID vaccine on 19 June and till date, as per the data in the public domain, China has administered over two billion doses.