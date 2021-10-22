As Melbourne Opens, World's Longest COVID-19-Induced Lockdown Ends

Five million people in Melbourne, the second largest city in Australia, are celebrating 'freedom day' as the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown ended late at night on Thursday, 21 October, Reuters reported.

The 262-day lockdown ends with bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants reopening their doors and gathering supplies, expecting a flood of customers.

COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria, however, continue to rise to record levels as it saw 2,189 infections and 16 deaths on the day Melbourne's sixth lockdown ended.