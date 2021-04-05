No, Yogi Adityanath’s Video of Abusing Cameraperson Is Not Fake!

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in which he can be seen abusing an ANI cameraperson, has gone viral on social media with a false claim that the video is edited. The video was shot minutes after Adityanath received his COVID vaccine on Monday, 5 April.
However, the video, which was first tweeted by ANI and, later, retracted, was neither fake nor edited. The same footage was aired by a few TV channels. However, those clips, barring a few, have also been taken down.
CLAIM
The video, along with a fresh footage, in which the chief minister can be seen thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists, was then shared on Twitter by many, claiming that the initial video was “morphed”.
Among those who came out in support of the chief minister were journalist Deepak Chaurasia, political analyst Shehzad Jai Hind, Twitter user Social Tamasha, right-wing website OpIndia, which “fact-checked” the video and concluded that it was fake.
Many others, such as Twitter handle Breaking TUBE News, also concluded that the video, in which Adityanath could be seen getting angry, was edited. These, among many such claims, were then retweeted by Adityantah’s media advisor, Shalabh Mani Tripathi.
He retweeted multiple versions of such “fact-checks”, though he himself didn’t comment on the matter.
SO, DID YOGI ADITYANATH ABUSE ON CAMERA OR NOT?
To begin with, the footage is not edited in anyway.
Speaking to news website Newslaundry, UP’s additional chief secretary of information also claimed that the video seemed to be “morphed”. However, there is enough visual evidence to suggest that the first video had not been tampered with in anyway.
Published: 05 Apr 2021,08:42 PM IST