Amid COVID Surge, Over 45 Bodies Found Floating in Ganga in Buxar
The authorities in Bihar’s Buxar claimed the bodies had been thrown into the river upstream in Uttar Pradesh.
As the COVID surge continues to wreak havoc across India, the administration in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday, 10 May, found at least 45 bodies, most in a decomposed stage, floating in the Ganga.
The authorities claimed that the bodies had been thrown into the river upstream in Uttar Pradesh.
Ashok Kumar, Block Development Officer of Chausa in the district, said that they had spotted at least 45 dead bodies at Mahadev Ghat, and dismissed claims of the bodies numbering 100.
"Chausa is located on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border. These bodies were definitely thrown in the districts of Uttar Pradesh. We have deployed guards at Mahadev Ghat and cremations of the bodies are underway," Kumar said, according to IANS.
He added that the administration had so far recovered 15 of the bodies and none of the deceased was a resident of the district.
Buxar SDO KK Upadhyay told NDTV they believed that the bodies were not from Buxar because there was no tradition of disposing of bodies in the river.
“We are interacting with our counterparts in Varanasi and Allahabad (Prayagraj) to investigate the incident and intensify vigil in the areas along the banks of the Ganga,” he said.
According to IANS, Upadhyay said that during their preliminary investigation, it appeared that the dead bodies were five to six days old and had decomposed.
COVID Fear
Kumar said that officials cannot confirm whether the deceased were indeed COVID-19 positive since the bodies had started decomposing.
“But we are taking all precautions while ensuring that these are disposed of in a decent manner,” he said, according to PTI.
However, gory and disturbing visuals of the scene showed dogs wading in and out of the waters, giving rise to COVID-related fears.
Narendra Kumar, a villager, told NDTV that people are terrified of contracting the disease but have to bury the bodies. He reportedly added that a district administration official offered Rs 500 for cleaning up the bodies.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV and IANS.)
