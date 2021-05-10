Union Min Flags COVID Mismanagement in Bareilly: Writes to UP CM

On Saturday, 8 May, Adityanath had accompanied Gangwar to Bareilly to take stock of the COVID facilities in the district. The day after the letter went viral, Chief Medical Officer of Bareilly Dr Sudhir Kumar Garg issued fresh instructions to health officials to be mindful of the issues raised by the MoS.

In the letter, the Lok Sabha MP from Bareilly said, multipara monitors, bipap machines, and ventilators were being sold under the counter at exaggerated prices.

The letter read, “I request you to fix the rates of these equipments on behalf of the government and that MSME-registered private hospitals should be given a discount,” Indian Express reported.