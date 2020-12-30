UK COVID Variant Found in US, 1st Reported Case in Colorado

Colorado has reported the first known case in the United States of a person infected by UK’s variant coronavirus B.1.1.7, on Tuesday, 29 December. The new variant is known to spread faster, but there is insufficient research to suggest it is more dangerous than the present COVID-19 virus.

Colorado State Governor, Jared Polis, confirmed the news on Twitter saying, “Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.”

Giving some details about the first reported case, Polis put out an official statement from his office and health officials, identifying the man to be in his 20s, kept in isolation in Elbert Country till officials clear him.

“The individual has no close contacts identified so far, but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases and contacts through thorough contact tracing interviews,” the statement said.