20 UK Returnees Found With New Coronavirus Variant, 14 New Cases

As many as 20 people, who returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant so far, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, 30 December.

On Tuesday, the government had said six UK returnees were found to be infected with the new variant. On Wednesday, 14 new cases were announced.

Eight cases have been found to be positive for the new strain at NCDC, Delhi, seven in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one each at National Institute of Virology, Pune, IGIB and NIBG Kalyani.