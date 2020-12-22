Highly Likely COVID Vaccine Will Work on New Strain: BioNTech CEO

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech believes that its COVID-19 vaccine will work against the new strain of the coronavirus, but further studies are required to be completely positive, its chief executive said on Tuesday, 22 December.

The new, mutated virus has been detected mainly in London and southeast of England in recent weeks, and sparked concern worldwide resulting in travel bans in several countries. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, it has been proven to be 70 percent more transmissible.

If the vaccine needs adjustment for the new variant, the pharmaceutical firm could do so in about 6 weeks, said CEO Ugur Sahin. It would then have to go through regulators’ approval.