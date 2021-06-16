COVID Death Toll 8 Times More Than Tamil Nadu Admitted: Report 

A recent report published by a Chennai based NGO, Arappor Iyakkam, has revealed that there may be massive underreporting of deaths caused by the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

In April and May 2021, as per the state’s health bulletin, six government hospitals in the state have reported only 863 COVID deaths. However, the actual number of COVID deaths is 13.6 times more, the NGO has found.

The NGO through its analysis has found that there was a total of 11,699 deaths at six hospitals in Tamil Nadu during the same period. As many as 3,152 deaths were in Madurai, 3,464 in Coimbatore, 1,806 in Tiruchi, 1,416 in Vellore, 960 in Karur, and 907 in Tiruppur.