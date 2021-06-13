Maharashtra: 8,800 More COVID Deaths Added After Reconciliation

Image used for representation.
Maharashtra has been revising its state health data since the last 12 days, which has pushed the total fatality to 1,08,800 in the state, government data shows.
From 1 June, the state health officials have revised the death count from Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, and Yavatmal. Of these, the first three alone reported 1,368, 1,167, and 503 updates, a government statement said.
The highest single-day reconciled data was on Friday, 11 June, at 2,213, according to the statement released by Maharashtra Health Ministry.
This move has come after the state government was criticised by the Opposition for hiding the real death counts. Therefore, the state decided to reconcile the missing data.
The discrepancy that’s being corrected, has simply to do with delayed reporting rather than underreporting or misreporting of deaths, read a statement by the state government.
The government release further stated that, "From now onwards, at every midnight, the death list is downloaded from the analytics portal of the state and district-level duplicate entries are removed. The list is then sent out to local authorities for verification. The final list is sent out by 5 pm. Such reconciliation is done every fortnight," the government release said.
Maharashtra on Saturday, 12 June, reported as many as 10,697 new COVID cases and 360 deaths, the health bulletin said. With today's count, the active number of cases in the state stand at 1,55,474. The state also saw as many as 14,910 discharges on Sunday, 13 June.
The recovery rate in the state is at 95.48%, while the case fatality rate is 1.84%.
(With inputs from NDTV)
