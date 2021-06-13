Maharashtra: 8,800 More COVID Deaths Added After Reconciliation

Maharashtra has been revising its state health data since the last 12 days, which has pushed the total fatality to 1,08,800 in the state, government data shows.

From 1 June, the state health officials have revised the death count from Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, and Yavatmal. Of these, the first three alone reported 1,368, 1,167, and 503 updates, a government statement said.

The highest single-day reconciled data was on Friday, 11 June, at 2,213, according to the statement released by Maharashtra Health Ministry.

This move has come after the state government was criticised by the Opposition for hiding the real death counts. Therefore, the state decided to reconcile the missing data.