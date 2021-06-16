1.02 Lakh ‘Excess’ Deaths in K’taka in ‘21, 5 Times the COVID Toll

This means Karnataka has reported an ‘excess’ of 1,02,429 deaths between 1 January and 15 June 2021 compared to the 1 January - 30 June period in 2019.

Worryingly, this number is five times the official COVID-19 death toll of 21,048 recorded for the period in the state. While not all of these ‘excess’ deaths may be due to COVID-19, a majority are likely to be, believe experts — but this has not been reflected in the state’s medical bulletins.