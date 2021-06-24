State-Orchestrated Massacre: Kamra Slams COVID Crisis in NYT Video

While featuring in a video for The New York Times, Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra spoke on the death and destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to control the crisis.

Referring to a speech by Modi, where the Prime Minister is heard saying that India, effectively controlling the coronavirus, has “saved mankind from tragedy,” Kamra accused him of downplaying the pandemic by “blatantly lying".

“Did you know India was the first country in the world to beat the coronavirus in January 2021?” Kamra asked, taking a jibe at the central government.