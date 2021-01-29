Jokes Need No Defence: Kunal Kamra's Reply To SC's Contempt Notice

Comedian Kunal Kamra has responded to the contempt notice issued to him by the Supreme Court saying in an affidavit,
According to Live Law, Kamra went on to say that the tweets, over which proceedings were initiated against him in December last year, "were not published with the intention of diminishing the faith of the people in the highest court of our democracy." He dismissed the notion that his tweets could have swayed the public's opinion of the Supreme Court saying,
He argued that his satirical style was intended not to insult but to "draw attention to and prompt and engagement with issues that I believe are relevant to our democracy and which have also been raised in the public domain by more serious and learned commentators."
Mentioning the recent arrest of comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been jailed for hurting religious sentiments for a joke he did not make, Kamra said there was a "growing culture of intolerance" in India, which is "witnessing an assault on the freedom of speech and expression."
Kunal Kamra faces contempt cases over tweets criticising the Supreme Court for granting Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami bail in a case of abetment to suicide.
(With inputs from Live Law)
