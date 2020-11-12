Kunal Kamra Contempt Case: What did the A-G Say? What Happens Now?

The most obvious one is where a person commits contempt in view or presence or hearing of the apex court – in which case the court can take it up immediately.

The other circumstances are where someone commits contempt outside the court, whether through comments in the press, or on social media, at a public gathering or on television. In such cases the court can take up the issue suo motu (as in the Prashant Bhushan case), or after a petition filed by the Attorney General or the Solicitor General.

Additionally, a contempt case may also arise from a petition filed by any person with the court. Where this is an allegation of criminal contempt of court, then the Attorney General or Solicitor General has to give their consent in writing to the filing of the contempt petition.

Attorney General KK Venugopal recently refused to grant consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against actress Swara Bhasker and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, for comments about the Supreme Court. He also declined to grant consent for contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with his letter to the Chief Justice of India, released publicly, which included allegations against a senior judge of the Supreme Court.