One Lakh Fake COVID Tests! Yes, Kumbh Mela Was a Super Spreader

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan jhoot bolne ka ek naya record set hua hai (Here in India, a new record has been set, of telling lies)! Not one or two, not a hundred or even a thousand. But, over one lakh fake COVID tests were conducted in Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela!

One lakh fake tests! And this is not news printed in some small-time newspaper. This was on the front page of the national daily, The Times of India.