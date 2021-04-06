Comedian Kunal Kamra And Parents Test Positive for COVID-19

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and his parents have tested positive for COVID-19. Kunal is under home quarantine while his parents have been hospitalised. Kamra tweeted the health update on Tuesday. "My parents are Covid positive and they're in a hospital near by. I'am Covid positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful," Kamra wrote.