Here's How Southern States Are Faring on COVID-19 Vaccination

Chennai : Pregnant women got their first dose of covaxin vaccine against coronavirus in Egmore Children Hospital, in Chennai on Sunday, July 04, 2021.
(Photo: R. Parthibhan/IANS)
Since India’s record 92 lakh vaccinations on 21 June, the daily number of doses being administered haven’t come close to the 90-lakh mark.
In fact, since 21 June, India has recorded over 50 lakh vaccinations per day only on seven days — the highest being on 23 June with 68 lakh doses being administered. On 4 July, India recorded the lowest number of vaccinations (since 21 June) with only 15.65 lakh doses administered, while 27 June saw 18 lakh doses administered, according to data from Co-Win.
Between 1 July and 7 July, the average number of doses administered per day was 41.46 lakh in India.
It is unlikely that India’s pace of vaccination will increase in the coming weeks with the Union government projected to allocate 12 crore doses to states and union territories for July, which amounts to less than 40 lakh doses on average for the month.
Experts say India needs to administer at least 90 lakh doses every day to meet the Union government’s target of vaccinating India’s adult population by the end of December.
Given the supply constraints, southern states have seen their pace of vaccination fall in recent days.
Andhra Pradesh hit its record high of 13.9 lakh doses being administered on June 20.
However, it’s daily vaccination has plummeted since then. Since 20 June, the state administered over two lakh doses daily only on seven days, with 3.4 lakh vaccinations given on 2 July.
Between 1 July and 7 July, Andhra averaged 1.37 lakh vaccinations per day. On 4 July, the state administered a mere 16,717 doses. Guntur and Vijawada administered relatively more doses than other districts in the state.
Compared to its southern counterparts, Karnataka appears to have received more doses than other states.
While the BJP-ruled state administered 11.65 lakh doses on 21 June — the highest till date — Karnataka has managed to administer over two lakh doses per day on 13 days since then.
Between 1 July and 7 July, Karnataka administered an average of 2.88 lakh doses per day, with the highest number of daily doses given on 3 July at 4.87 lakh.
Most districts have received between 4,000 to 22,000 doses on a daily basis, with districts like Gadag administering less vaccinations.
From 3 July to 7 July, the state seems to have focused on Mysuru district. However, the highest number of doses are being given in BBMP limits, with Bengaluru clocking more than a lakh doses on four days since 21 June. The BBMP has steadily given more than 50,000 doses per day, dipping below the 50k mark only on two days.
Kerala administered 2.63 lakh doses on 21 June and was able to give more than two lakh doses daily on seven days till 7 July. Between 1 July and 7 July, the state administered on average 1.12 lakh doses daily, with the lowest vaccinations recorded on 7 July at 58,100 doses.
Districts like Palakkad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur were able to administer more doses in the last three days, but the numbers dipped in places like Kasaragod and Kollam. Only 700 doses were given in Kollam on 7 July.
Tamil Nadu administered over 4.60 lakh doses on 21 June — the highest in a single day.
Since then, the state has managed to administer over two lakh doses daily for 10 days. Between 1 July and 7 July, Tamil Nadu has administered 2.04 lakh vaccinations per day, with the highest doses given on 3 July, with 4.55 lakh doses.
Compared to Bengaluru, Chennai’s vaccination pace has been less. While in the BBMP zone, more than one lakh doses were administered on a daily basis for almost four days after 21 June, Chennai has clocked just above 50,000 doses only on two days.
From 4 July, the numbers have dipped a lot and have stayed at less than 20,000 doses per day with just 11,222 doses given on 7 July.
While Telangana recorded 1.53 lakh doses on 21 June, the state’s highest number of single-day vaccinations were given on 26 June, with 2.42 lakh doses.
Between 1 July and 7 July, Telangana was able to administer on average over one lakh doses daily — the lowest among all the southern states. Only 16,326 doses were given on 4 July, while the number was a slightly higher 23,000 on 7 July.
Hyderabad’s vaccination pace is slow compared to Bengaluru and Chennai, with the city administering 57,801 doses on 26 June — the highest so far.
However, the vaccination has been far from steady, falling to 5,189 on 4 July. On 7 July, Hyderabad managed to administer only 10,208 vaccine doses.
(The story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined