Here's How Southern States Are Faring on COVID-19 Vaccination

Compared to its southern counterparts, Karnataka appears to have received more doses than other states.

While the BJP-ruled state administered 11.65 lakh doses on 21 June — the highest till date — Karnataka has managed to administer over two lakh doses per day on 13 days since then.

Between 1 July and 7 July, Karnataka administered an average of 2.88 lakh doses per day, with the highest number of daily doses given on 3 July at 4.87 lakh.

Most districts have received between 4,000 to 22,000 doses on a daily basis, with districts like Gadag administering less vaccinations.

From 3 July to 7 July, the state seems to have focused on Mysuru district. However, the highest number of doses are being given in BBMP limits, with Bengaluru clocking more than a lakh doses on four days since 21 June. The BBMP has steadily given more than 50,000 doses per day, dipping below the 50k mark only on two days.