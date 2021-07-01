'Don't Create Panic': Health Min Slams Leaders Over Vaccine Drive

A reformed vaccine policy was implemented across the nation on 21 June, giving the central government more control over the immunisation drive.

Under this policy, 75 percent of the vaccine doses manufactured are being procured by the Centre and are given to the states to inoculate all adults for free.

However, many states, such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal have gone public about vaccine shortages during this week.

According to the government's envisioned plan, all adults in the country will be vaccinated by the end of 2021. Over 33 vaccine doses have been administered thus far.