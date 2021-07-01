'Don't Create Panic': Health Min Slams Leaders Over Vaccine Drive

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan censured criticisms regarding the new vaccine policy in a series of tweets on Thursday, 1 July, directing state administrations to 'spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic'.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan censured criticisms regarding the new vaccine policy in a series of tweets on Thursday, 1 July, directing state administrations to 'spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic'.
The cabinet minister did not point at any specific leader but wrote, 'I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding largest vaccine drive' and went on to 'state facts.'
He stated:
In another tweet, he noted that the states were previously apprised of the 12 crore doses which will be supplied to the states in the month of July. "This information was shared with states 15 days prior, along with details of day wise supply," he added.
He wrote, "Intra-state planning and logistics are the responsibility of the states. I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic."
A reformed vaccine policy was implemented across the nation on 21 June, giving the central government more control over the immunisation drive.
Under this policy, 75 percent of the vaccine doses manufactured are being procured by the Centre and are given to the states to inoculate all adults for free.
However, many states, such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal have gone public about vaccine shortages during this week.
According to the government's envisioned plan, all adults in the country will be vaccinated by the end of 2021. Over 33 vaccine doses have been administered thus far.
Published: undefined