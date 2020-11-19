Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Ahmedabad Imposes Night Curfew

Additional Chief Secretary, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as a special duty officer to monitor COVID-19 told NDTV that 40 percent beds are still available for coronavirus patients.

Even as the city has enough beds to accommodate new patients, the curfew is being introduced to curb the spread of the infection further.

The total number of infections in the country jumped 18 percent in the last 24 hours, according to official government data. Since January, India has recorded a total of 89,58,483 cases of coronavirus.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)