Delhi LG Baijal Calls for Increased Random Testing, More Caution

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) held a meeting on Monday, 22 March with the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary and other senior officials, to formulate strategies to fight the virus.

In the meeting , Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal stressed upon the need for more caution and regulation in view of the upcoming festivals. He added that random testing at airport and railway stations needed to be done, particularly of passengers coming from states with high incidences of COVID cases.

It was also decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing.