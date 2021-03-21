Latest News: One-Day Lockdown in Bhopal Amid COVID-19 Spike

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall and widespread flooding.
Emergency services issued the evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in the city's north-west, a day after authorities warned of potentially "life-threatening" flash floods in New South Wales state.
(Source: AFP)
One-day lockdown has been imposed in Bhopal, amid rising COVID19 cases.
The State government has announced that lockdown will be imposed every Sunday in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur until further orders. Schools and colleges in these three cities to remain closed till 31 March.
(Source: ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will issue BJP's manifesto in Kolkata, West Bengal at 5:30 pm on Sunday, 21 March.
(Source: ANI)
Mizoram reports one COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 4,447. Active cases at 15.
