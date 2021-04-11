Amid COVID-19 Surge, Centre Prohibits Export of Drug Remdesivir

Export of anti-viral injection Remdesivir has been prohibited till the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.
"India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on 11 April, there are 11.08 lakh active COVID cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for injection Remdesivir used in treatment of Covid patients. There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days," the government said in a statement.
A COVID patient needs five shots of the anti-viral drug.
In India, this drug is produced by seven pharma companies - Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Hetero, Mylan, Jubilant Life Sciences, Dr. Reddy’s, and Sun Pharma. Union Minister of State (Chemicals and Fertilizers) Mansukh Mandavia said on 7 April that these companies have been asked to increase production. Currently, their production capacity is 31.60 lakh vials monthly.
In order to ensure easy access for hospitals and patients, all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors to facilitate access to the drug.
Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. The State Health Secretaries will review this with the Drug Inspectors of the respective states and union territories.
The production of Remdesivir is also being ramped up.
Remdesivir is listed as an Investigational Therapy, that is the patient needs to be told about the contra indications mentioned in the detailed guidelines.
