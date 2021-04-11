Amid COVID-19 Surge, Centre Prohibits Export of Drug Remdesivir

In order to ensure easy access for hospitals and patients, all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors to facilitate access to the drug.

Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. The State Health Secretaries will review this with the Drug Inspectors of the respective states and union territories.

The production of Remdesivir is also being ramped up.

Remdesivir is listed as an Investigational Therapy, that is the patient needs to be told about the contra indications mentioned in the detailed guidelines.