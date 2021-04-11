Remove Age Restriction to Take COVID Vaccine: Kejriwal to Centre

Concerned with the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 11 April, said that he has requested the Centre to remove age restrictions on vaccination.

The Delhi chief minister said the Centre should open vaccination for all ages. "People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus," he said.

While noting that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle the pandemic, Kejriwal said that the current surge in COVID-19 cases is worse than what Delhi saw during the third peak.