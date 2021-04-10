COVID Vaccine Stock Will Last for Five Days Only, Says Punjab CM

With Punjab left with only five days of supply (5.7 lakh COVID vaccine doses) at the current levels of vaccinating 85,000-90,000 persons a day, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to share the schedule for supply of vaccines with the states over the next quarter based on their confirmed supply orders.

Hoping that the Centre would send fresh batches of vaccine supply soon, the chief minister said that if the state is able to meet its target of 2 lakh vaccines a day, then its current supplies will last only three days.

He said he had written to the prime minister and the Union health minister to give confirmed supply schedules.